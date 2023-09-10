Attack on journalist condemned

KHAR: The members of the journalist community in Bajaur on Saturday condemned the attack on the Miranshah Press Club and the manhandling of a journalist, Noor Bahram.

In a statement, Bajaur Press Club President Hasbanullah asked the government to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice and provide protection to the journalists working under unfavourable conditions.

He added that such cowardly attacks could not deter the journalists from performing their duty.

He demanded that the ones responsible for the attack on the press club and the journalist should be punished as per the law.