Rizwana torture case: IHC converts application for civil judge’s removal into writ petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday appointed judicial assistants in the case of torture of young domestic worker Rizwana by converting the application of removing civil judge Asim Hafeez from the job into writ petition. The judicial assistant team comprises lawyers Faisal Siddiqui, Zainab Janjua and Maryam Salman, the IHC said in its written order of previous proceedings. In the order, the court also issued a notice to the Islamabad chief commissioner for reply, adding that the allegations made in the petition require serious measures as they called to end child labour.
