CDA repatriates officer on charges of illegal transfer of land

Islamabad:The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has surrendered a female officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on charges of illegal transfer of valuable land in Sector E-11.

The services of Sidra Anwar, BPS-18 officer of PAS posted in CDA (Director Land) on deputation are repatriated in the fact finding report, says a notification issued by Human Resources Directorate of CDA.

The notification has been issued with approval of CDA chairman and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Any further action against the official will be taken by the Establishment Division.

The fact-finding committee constituted by the CDA chairman and headed by Director Security in its report found that the director also approved illegal transfer of land worth billions of rupees along northern strip of Sector E-11. The CDA management had already suspended assistant director land Aftab Saleem and Junior Assistant Jamshed Khokar in the same case.