‘Gaddafi Stadium made zero-waste zone’

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) announced making efforts for transforming Gaddafi Stadium into a zero-waste zone during the Asia Cup, setting an exemplary standard for cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Before the Pakistan and Bangladesh match, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ensured cleaning arrangements. As part of this initiative, LWMC's vigilant enforcement teams imposed fines on more than 80 cricket enthusiasts for littering the stadium during the tournament.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasised the meticulous cleaning arrangements made for every Asia Cup match at Gaddafi Stadium. The enclosures were regularly maintained, ensuring a pristine environment for all spectators. To promote cleanliness awareness, LWMC prominently displayed banners at all stadium entrances and exits. More than 80 people were fined Rs100 each for littering in the zero-waste zone during the matches in the stadium.

According to spokesperson for LWMC, during the Asia Cup 2023, LWMC deployed a dedicated team of 188 sanitary workers, 15 supervisors, and 26 officers who cleaned the stadium's interior. Mechanised equipment, including four mechanical washers, five mini dumpers, and a compactor, maintained the stadium's hygiene. The dedicated LWMC workforce ensured the thorough cleaning of seats and washrooms.

Additionally, the parking area surrounding the stadium received regular cleaning and water sprinkling. Cleaning plans were implemented by LWMC on Pakistan Defence Day, Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh, and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

CEO reaffirmed LWMC's commitment to providing a clean environment to citizens. He urged citizens to cooperate with LWMC and report any concerns related to cleanliness promptly. In case of non-attendance of LWMC cleaning vehicles or staff or any other complaints related to cleanliness, citizens can contact LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media.