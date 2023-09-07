Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum

A ceremony of change of guard in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day was held at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in Karachi on Wednesday. Air Vice Marshal Gazanfar Latif, air officer commanding of the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, was the chief guest of the ceremony. A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan took over the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Quaid in the morning.

A smartly turned-out contingent comprising 57 cadets of the PAF Academy assumed the guard duties. Air Vice Marshal Gazanfar Latif laid a floral wreath on the grave of the Quaid-e-Azam and offered Fateha.

Separately, Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas visited the mausoleum of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and laid a wreath to pay him homage on the occasion of Defence Day, said a news release.

The DG Rangers and other officers prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of the Quaid-e-Azam. Major General Azhar Waqas also marked his impressions in the visitor's book.