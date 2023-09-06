Current economic situation: PMLN, PPP continue to trade blame

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A war of words on Tuesday continued between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as both blamed each other of wrongdoings, which resulted in the present economic situation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that most of the federal ministers and advisers in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government belonged to allies.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Irfan Siddiqui said that the number of federal ministers and advisers of the PMLN in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet was only 13 while the number of federal ministers and advisers of the PPP and other parties was 21.

The PMLN senator questioned if the PMLN could have taken any decision alone without the consent of 21 ministers and advisers of the allied parties. He said no voice was raised by the allies while taking concessions and world tours during the PDM government.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statements of PMLN leaders, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that 10 members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were part of the cabinet of former prime minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and remained part of it in view of the difficult situation of the country.

“The PPP members in the cabinet of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif have performed their duties well and as foreign minister, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari breathed a new life into Pakistan’s diplomatic relations.” Kundi said the PPP ignored all political and ideological differences for the sake of Pakistan. He said those who do politics in the name of Karachi today neglected Karachi in every period of their government while the PPP achieved historic victory in Karachi and the mayor of Karachi has been working day and night for the progress and development of Karachi. He said Karachi is the economic solution of the country and the PPP will continue to work for the development of Karachi. Faisal Karim Kundi said the PPP will contest the upcoming elections under its manifesto and ideology. “If the people give a chance, they will establish health institutions like NICVD in the whole country like Sindh,” he said.