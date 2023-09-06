Biden to wear mask after first lady tests Covid positive

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid again on Tuesday but will wear a mask out of precaution after First Lady Jill Biden contracted a mild case of the disease, the White House said.

The president, 80, also tested negative during a check-up on Monday and is “not experiencing any symptoms,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. However, because he was with his wife on Monday “he will be masking while indoors and around people” in alignment with government health guidance, she said.

Jean-Pierre wouldn´t give further details on Biden´s masking plans for the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week or for alternative arrangements in case he tests positive for Covid ahead of or during the foreign trip.