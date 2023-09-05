Talented quartet represents Pakistan in Int’l Baku Film Festival

LAHORE:Four talented youngsters represented Pakistan with pride and enthusiasm at the Second ‘Salam’ International Youth Film Festival organised at Baku, Azerbaijan from August 28 to 31, 2023.

The International Film Festival was a momentous journey filled with cultural exchange, cinematic marvels and unforgettable experiences for the potential youth. This journey wasn't just a festival; it was an exploration of cultures, a celebration of talent, and a stepping stone towards a brighter future of artistic collaboration and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Selected and guided by the Lahore International Children’s Film Festival (LICFF) and The Little Art under the supervision of Senior Manager Umair Mushtaq, these bright young stars - Rashna Zafar, Abdul Rehman Zafar, Ali Raza Sial and Moeez Athar, aged between 13 and 18, embodied the future of Pakistani cinema and cultural diplomacy.

The festival itself was an enchanting cinematic wonderland, adorned with captivating film programming, engaging discussions with esteemed filmmakers and interactive sessions. What truly underscored the exceptional talent of these young delegates was their collaborative effort in crafting 20 captivating short films.

These works of art, created in groups alongside their international peers during the festival, stand as a testament to their remarkable creativity and storytelling prowess. These films seamlessly became an integral part of the festival, infusing a touch of Pakistani cinematic magic onto the international stage.

Furthermore, the young delegates had the unique privilege of attending master workshops on script writing, production design, and storytelling, further enriching their skills and deepening their understanding of the art of filmmaking. “The impeccable management of the festival by the dedicated team of Nariman Film ensured that every moment was a treasure to be cherished," said Umair Mushtaq.

They also had a special meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee. A symbolic gift in the form of a painting, created by a young Azerbaijani artist, encapsulating the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, was presented to the delegation, serving as a lasting memory of their visit.