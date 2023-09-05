Caretaker govt sends ECP list of officials to be posted

The Sindh Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has replied to the letter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding transfers and postings of officers, and has also sent a list of names to be approved for posting.

Officials said the ECP had written to the caretaker government about non-compliance with orders regarding transfers and postings of officers. A relevant meeting was also held with caretaker chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar in chair.

The meeting finalised the names of the officers who needed to be transferred, including the Karachi police chief. There is speculation about Addl IGP Khadim Hussain Rind taking over as the new city police chief.

The Sindh government’s letter to the ECP reads: “I am directed to refer to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad’s letter on the subject noted above. “In this regard, it is stated that proposals for the transfers and postings of secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners, and additional list of resultant transfer and posting proposals against the posts which are also essential to undertake government business smoothly, have been prepared in the public interest and on administrative grounds, which are placed at.

“Besides, the honourable chief minister, Sindh has been pleased to approve the said proposals. In view of the above, it is, therefore, requested to kindly accord permission of the honourable Election Commission of Pakistan with regard to the above transfers and postings in the public interest as well as on administrative grounds, please.”

According to officials, besides Rind being posted as Karachi Addl IGP, DIG Asad Raza’s name has been finalised to head the South Range, DIG Azfar Mahesar’s to head the East Range and DIG Asim Qaimkhani’s to head the West Range.

Other names include Tariq Elahi Mastoi as District Malir SSP, Imran Qureshi as District South SSP, Arif Aslam Rao as District Keamari SSP, Shad Ibn Masih as District West SSP, Zubair Nazir Sheikh as District Korangi SSP, Faisal Abdullah Chachar as District Central SSP, Amjad Sheikh as Hyderabad SSP and Tariq Nawaz Mughal as Jamshoro SSP.

The ECP had earlier written to the government saying that they had not received any list regarding the transfer of additional commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan under Article 218(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan is required to conduct free, fair and transparent elections, and to provide a level playing field for all the contesting parties,” reads the letter.

“The commission issued directions vide letter dated August 15, 2023, and directed the provincial governments that senior administrative officers, including commissioners, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, etc. as well as police officers, including regional police officers and district police officers, etc. be reshuffled to post impartial and seasoned officers for conducting the general elections.

"However, no such proposal has been received till date in the Election Commission of Pakistan. Regrettably, this does not reflect well on the state of readiness of the provincial government.

“It is, therefore, desirable that the proposal be forwarded immediately, with proper due diligence, for consideration and approval of the commission within a week, positively to take further necessary steps for the conduct of elections, i.e. appointment of DROs, ROs, AROs and DMOs, etc."