Swiss govt announces scholarships

Islamabad:The Swiss Government has announced the Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani students for the academic year 2024-25, according to the Higher Education Commission.

Each year, the Swiss Confederation awards Excellence Scholarships to promote international exchange and research cooperation between Switzerland and over 180 other countries. The research scholarship (research fellowship, PhD, Postdoc) is available to post-graduate researchers in any discipline (who hold a master’s degree is the minimum qualification required) who are planning to come to Switzerland to pursue research or further studies at doctoral or post-doctoral level. The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are aimed at providing education opportunities to the young researchers from abroad who have completed a master’s degree or PhD and foreign artists holding a bachelor’s degree.

The recipients are selected by the awarding body, the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS). The prospective applicants can study in the categories including one-year Research after Masters, 03-year PhD after Masters, one-year Post Doctorate.

The interested candidates may also request for all necessary information and requirement regarding the scholarship by sending an email to Islamabad. scholarship@eda.admin.ch.