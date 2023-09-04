Protesters demand justice for kidnapping victims in Sindh

The Minority Rights March and the Aurat March organisers held a demonstration at the prominent location of Teen Talwar in Karachi on Sunday to protest against incidents of kidnapping in Sindh.

The provincial police chief, caretaker home minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, the city mayor and other political personalities also visited the protest venue, and they assured the protesters of swift action.

The protesters demanded justice for Sagar Kumar, Mukhi Jagdish, Priya Kumari, Dr Munir and seven-year-old Jaideep Kumar. The Minority Rights March and the Aurat March protested against law and order issues in Kashmore District and in northern Sindh.

The caretaker home minister assured the protesters that Dr Munir and Sagar Kumar would be with their families by Monday (today), while Jaideep Kumar and Mukhi Jagdish would be rescued in the next 12 hours.

Bhevish Kumar, one of the organisers of the march, said that if the promises are not kept, they would hold another sit-in today. The protesters demanded immediate rescue of all the people kidnapped by bandits and dacoits.

Sheema Kermani, another organiser and Tehreek-e-Niswan founder, said that Kashmore District and northern Sindh are under attack by organised gangs of bandits and dacoits, who are backed by the feudal lords in those areas.

She said they are systematically targeting vulnerable communities, especially religious minorities. During the protest she said: “Right now, at least five such people, including two children, are missing after being abducted by these criminal groups.”

Hefty amounts of ransom payments have also not helped the abducted people’s families ensure the return of the victims, she added. She urged people to join their protest against the cruel form of lawlessness and human trafficking before more people are kidnapped.

If for no one else, she pointed out, at least protest for the return of young Priya Kumari or seven-year-old Jaideep or the Mukhi of the community, whose families have been longing to see them for months and years now.