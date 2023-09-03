Education vital for women’s empowerment: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday, while inaugurating the provision of transport services to the Government Associate College for Women Manghot, Gujar Khan, said that education is cardinal factor for women’s empowerment.
“The provision of basic facilities to promote women’s education would enhance women’s literacy rate across the country,” he said.
Ashraf said the provision of transport facilities to the girl students, who travel 40kms to reach the college, would encourage them to complete their education. It is pertinent to mention that National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had visited the Government Associate College for Women Manghot on May 30 2023.
