Aliya’s heroics seal last-ball victory for Pak women over SA

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricketers held their nerves against South Africa in their first T20I with Aliya Riaz (28) hitting the winning runs in a last-ball thriller at the NBP Stadium on Friday night.

Set a target of 151, Pakistan needed 16 off the last two overs with Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz well set. The momentum was towards the seventh-ranked Pakistan, and they scored eight runs despite the run-out of Muneeba. In the last over, with eight runs needed, Aliya kept her cool and completed the target on the last ball.

Sidra Ameen (33), Bismah Maroof (37) and Muneeba Ali (19) also made important contributions. Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp (1) were the stand-out and economical bowlers for the visiting team.

After the 11 overs Pakistan had managed only 67-3 with the required run-rate touching almost nine. Experienced campaigner Bismah Maroof took the responsibility and scored aggressively. With the help of two fours from Bismah, Pakistan scored 12 runs, while in the next over, 15 runs were reaped.

But after Bismah’s dismissal, Aliya took charge and helped Pakistan score 17 runs in the 16th over. Pakistani openers looked in a positive mood and scored 21 runs in the first three overs.

Opener Sidra Ameen battled it out for Pakistan, scoring 33 off 31 balls with five fours before being run out in the ninth over.

Earlier, South Africa women were invited to bat first by Pakistan on a spinning and slow surface. They posted 150 runs for the loss of three wickets courtesy of opener and skipper Laura Wolvaard's 44 and Tazmin Brits' defiant 78-run knock.

Spinner Sadia Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 1-22 in four overs. Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana also picked a wicket each for 20 and 38 runs, respectively.

Brits was adjudged the player of the match for her 78-run knock on a tough pitch. The second T20I will be played on Sunday (today).