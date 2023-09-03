WB appreciates progress on Kohistan, Malir small dam sites

HYDERABAD: A World Bank technical mission, while visiting the small dam sites in Kohistan and Malir, appreciated that the project has achieved significant progress in a short period of time.

Amparo Samper Hiraldo, the WB’s senior disaster risk management specialist, said that flood detention dams are vital for tackling floods as well as droughts in the arid region of Sindh, including Kohistan and Malir.

While attending the briefing at a flood detention dam near the Sari town in the Jamshoro district’s Kohistan, she said that due to climate change, extreme weather patterns such as droughts and floods are being witnessed with increased frequency, so adapting to changing climates is crucial sustainable development.

Hendrik Arnold Vernon, a WB mission member, said that the objectives of the bank’s technical missions are to assess the progress, quality and workers’ safety at the sites of dams.

He said that this model of construction of flood detention dams is effective in a number of ways because the area is water difficult, and the division of the irrigation system and rains are the only source for livelihood and life in the area.

He also said that these dams would mitigate the droughts, and water for the human population, the livestock and wildlife would be available through recharging the groundwater.

Juan Soler Cabado, another WB mission member, observed that construction work at small dams is going smoothly due to a strong supervision mechanism by the bank.

He said that the construction of small dams, in the Lat Basin in Malir and the Mole Basin in Kohistan, would also contribute to reduced urban flooding in parts of Karachi.

“The Government of Sindh is implementing the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project [SFERP] with the support of the World Bank,” Aijaz Shaikh, WB member, said in his briefing to the mission.

“The SFERP aims to rehabilitate infrastructure that was damaged by the 2022 floods, and will build the Sindh province’s capacity to respond to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.”

He said the SFERP’s irrigation component has initiated the construction of a total of 11 flood detention small dams. “Seven dams are planned for the Mole Basin and four dams for the Lat Basin. All streams are non-perennial, and water is available mostly during the monsoon season.”

While briefing the mission, SFERP Additional Director Shakeel Ahmed and Deputy Director Aqeel Memon said that these dams would have a dual purpose of recharging the groundwater as well as reducing the flood velocity.

They said that there would be fewer losses of fertile soil erosion, habitat destructions, and damages to public amenities like link roads, electricity poles and local human settlements. Due to the project, intervention water would be available for a longer period, which would augment to uplift socio-economic activities, they added.

Social Safeguard Specialist Nasir Ali Panhwar said the groundwater depth varies from 150 to 300 feet in different parts of the Kohistan region. The distance travelled by women to fetch water varies from area to area, he added.

For instance, in Kohistan they travel about two to three kilometres per trip, he explained. “The dams will help in recharging the groundwater and provide water in the areas where it is crucial for drinking, domestic use and livestock.”

Besides Amparo, Cabado, Vernon and Shaikh, the technical mission of the WB was also comprised of Bilal Khalid as well as Hina Lotia.