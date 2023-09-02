May 9 vandalism: Pemra-verified evidence against key PTI leaders sent to FIA

LAHORE: The Punjab government has sent the evidence of the involvement of important PTI leaders in the May 9 incidents to the FIA DG after getting it verified by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

Sources told “Jang” that earlier orders were issued to deputy commissioners of various districts of Punjab to send reports on the presence of PTI leaders in the May 9 events. A legal objection was raised on the evidence sent by the deputy commissioners that if the proof and posts seen on social media including Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter were deleted before or during the trial, then it will benefit the accused.

Sources said that the evidence has been verified by the Pemra to remove these objections which will be considered as authentic during the trial. With the existing evidence, cases under cybercrime laws will be filed against key PTI leaders involved in the May 9 violence.

The cases registered against most of the more than 600 arrested persons involved in the May 9 violence in Punjab include Section 7 ATA of terrorism, Section 324 of attempted murder and serious provisions like incitement against the state.

The Punjab police have sought permission from the Home Department for sanction for prosecution for many of these cases, but due to legal complications, the matter has now been sent back to the police. Sources said that a challan is submitted to the court before sanctioning prosecution under Section 173 of CrPC. If there are any legal defects in the challan, the prosecutor sends it back to the police to correct them and if the challan is correct, it is produced in court, after which the police need sanction for prosecution. Sources said that the police are seeking approval of the prosecution before submitting the challan to the court and the trial, which is not legally correct. Prosecution cannot be sanctioned by law after presentation of challan in court and before trial.