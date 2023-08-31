OMAP seeks resolution of petroleum sector issues

LAHORE: The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has written letters to the caretaker finance and energy ministers, highlighting the issues and problems of the petroleum sector that are affecting the industry and the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

In separate letters to Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, OMAP chairman Tariq Wazir Ali congratulated them on their appointments and expressed optimism that their expertise and leadership would help shape Pakistan’s economic landscape and resolve the challenges faced by the petroleum industry.

“As you step into this crucial role, we at OMAP would like to express our optimism and belief that your valuable experience will play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape, particularly in the challenging times we currently face,” Ali wrote to Akhtar, who is also in charge of revenue, economic affairs and privatisation.

He said the petroleum industry, like many others, had been navigating through complex dynamics and hoped that Akhtar’s presence in the ministry would bring about positive change for the nation and the industry.

“Your appointment reassures us that rational and pragmatic policies will be formulated, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous Pakistan. Your leadership has the potential to lead us toward economic prosperity, growth, and progress,” he added.

He also praised Akhtar’s diverse background and profound understanding of economic affairs, saying she had consistently positioned herself as a thought leader.

In his letter to energy minister Ali, who is also responsible for power and petroleum, OMAP chief said he was confident that under his guidance, the energy sector would take a new direction.

“We are hopeful that your esteemed presence in the Ministry will address the unresolved issues of our sector, which have been adversely impacting our industry as well as OMCs,” he wrote.