OGDCL boosts oil and gas production at Siab-1 well

KARACHI: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, said on Wednesday it had increased oil and gas production at its Siab-1 well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The well, located in the Baratai Block in Kohat district, is operated by OGDCL with a 97.5 percent stake, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) holds the remaining 2.5 percent, the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The well started production on Jan. 13, 2022, with a flow rate of 125 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate and 6.2 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas from the Lockhart formation, OGDCL said.

The company said it had implemented a production enhancement strategy through a rigless intervention in the same formation, resulting in an additional production of 265 BPD of oil and 14.3 mmscfd of gas.

The enhanced production from the well began on Aug. 28, 2023, bringing the total output to 20.5 mmscfd of gas and 390 BPD of oil, OGDCL said. The company said the additional gas production was being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s network.