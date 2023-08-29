Seminar on instilling civic values in students

LAHORE:The Women Development Centre of the University of Home Economics (UHE) organised a seminar titled ‘Instilling Civic Values in Students: Conversations on Gender, Marginalisation and Social Policy of Pakistan’ here Monday.

Sumaira Samad, Secretary of the Women Development Department, Punjab, lauded the Women Development Centre's role in the advancement of young women, applauding its efforts in shaping well-rounded individuals. She said legislative initiatives helped in protecting women's rights across the Punjab.

Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice-Chancellor, shared her thoughts about the Women Development Centre, emphasising its commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality. Her closing remarks underscored the importance of fostering a sense of civic responsibility and social awareness among students.

Dr Ayra Indrias Patras, Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science, FCCU, brought a discussion to the table, focusing on her book 'Swept Aside: A story of Christian sweepers in Lahore'. Her insightful exploration shed light on the challenges faced by marginalised communities and the importance of addressing such issues in our society.

Dr Sara Raza Jafree, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Sociology at Forman Christian College University (FCCU), delivered a comprehensive presentation on her book titled 'Social Policy for Women in Pakistan'.