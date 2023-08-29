Rehman Dakait’s nephew held in Lyari

Police on Monday arrested a close relative of slain Lyari kingpin Rehman Dakait from Lyari. The suspect has been identified as Haris, who is facing charges of being actively involved in running the gang’s network, according to the police.

The suspect is a nephew of Rehman Dakait and instilled fear within Lyari, the police claimed. Serious charges, including extortion, murder, and attempted murder, have been filed against him.

Weapons, motorcycles and narcotics were seized from the possession of the suspect. The police have registered cases against him and initiated further investigations.