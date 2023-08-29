Geo TV to telecast New serial ‘Kalank’ from today

KARACHI: A new drama serial "Kalank" is being launched on Geo TV from today (Tuesday). The story of the drama is written by Addison Idris Masih while Mohsin Mirza is the director of this serial.
The drama's star cast includes senior and experienced artists like Noor-ul-Hasan and Saba Hameed along with seasoned actors like Nazish Jahangir, Junaid Khan, Sami Khan and Hira Mani. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are the producers of the play.
PESHAWAR: The traders organisations of the provincial metropolis have announced to join the Jamaat-e-Islami-called...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday heard the petition filed by the sisters of former prime minister and...
PESHAWAR: A series of mock exercises were conducted in Swat district to bridge the gap in girls’ education during...
Islamabad: The devastating floods of 2022 have left an enduring impact across various regions of Pakistan,...