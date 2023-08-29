Geo TV to telecast New serial ‘Kalank’ from today

KARACHI: A new drama serial "Kalank" is being launched on Geo TV from today (Tuesday). The story of the drama is written by Addison Idris Masih while Mohsin Mirza is the director of this serial.

The drama's star cast includes senior and experienced artists like Noor-ul-Hasan and Saba Hameed along with seasoned actors like Nazish Jahangir, Junaid Khan, Sami Khan and Hira Mani. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are the producers of the play.