Minister orders inquiry into doctors’ appointments

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter of appointing inexperienced doctors at different airports.
Taking notice of a media report, the minister said that this is unfortunate that the junior and inexperienced doctors were inducted in the Border Health Service Pakistan.
He said that Border Health Service Pakistan is an important department with having responsibility to tackle any epidemic while strengthening a screening system at all entry and exit points of all the airports.
