Nasir defends CNS title

KARACHI: Top seed Nasir Iqbal defended his title by winning the second All-Pakistan Chief of the Naval Staff Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Sunday.

In the final of men's category, Nasir from Wapda defeated eighth seed SNGPL's Israr Ahmed 3-0. Nasir won the first game 12-10, the second game 11-3 and the third set by 11-2 to clinch the title.

Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes among the players. Earlier, in the first semifinal Nasir thrashed Farhan Mehboob 11-4 in the first game and then Farhan withdrew due to injury.

In the second semifinal, Israr stunned second seed Waqar Mehboob 3-2. The championship offered a prize purse of Rs3 million.

"We have decided to organise local and international editions of CNS championships in alternate years," said tournament director Tauqeer Khwaja.