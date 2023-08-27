Not necessary to agree with US on every issue: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while giving remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Harvard University Students, in Islamabad on August 26, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said Pakistan had been positively engaged with the US on different issues, adding there were also agreements and disagreements between them on various global issues. “We want good relationship with the US. It is not necessary that we agree with it says or does. There is disagreement too between the two countries on several matters.”

The PM said Pakistan had positive and constructive relationship with the US. “Divergences and convergences are always there between the countries on diverse issues. But we don’t believe in negative energies. However, we want long-term partnership with it,” he added.

Talking to a delegation of students from the Harvard University, the prime minister said that only 9 percent of the population was contributing towards GDP with their taxes in Pakistan. “How to bring the undocumented economy, people into the tax net and how to invest in human resources would be broadly focused upon during the short period of the caretaker government,” he added. The prime minister said Pakistan was rich in natural resources and was a country of talented people. He said the government was focusing on producing high-tech, educated and skilled human resource.

“Pakistani diaspora in the US is a success story itself,” he said, adding the Americans knew the Pakistanis who were contributing to their society. Responding to a question, he said Pakistan had been the biggest victim of climate disaster which was a global issue. The climate change has become an existential threat, he added and opined that the world viewed the US as a big power but, at the same time, expected it to turn itself into a green power. Appreciating the progress achieved by the American society, he said the diversification in US society was an example for other countries to follow, adding their society was tolerant and what the US had produced in the domains of knowledge and skills was amazing. He said other countries ought to learn from it for their own benefits. Replying to a query, he said Pakistan had contributed hugely towards global peace and economy.

Meanwhile, Kakar directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction of Pinjra Bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated.

In a post on his X handle, he said work on the reconstruction of Pinjra Bridge continued at a fast pace. In another positive development, he said an alternative concrete bridge was completed from which heavy traffic was passing.

While talking to a delegation, Kakar also assured resolution of issues of the coal mining industry in Balochistan. The delegation informed the prime minister about issues faced by the coal mining industry. The PM asked the companies to ensure protection of miners working in the coal mines.

Federal ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sami Saeed, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, and provincial ministers and officials attended the meeting. Kakar also held a meeting with former Balochistan Assembly Speaker Jan Muhammad Jamali. Governor Abdul Wali Kakar was also present in the meeting.