Officials told to enforce ban on new housing projects, building plans

Sindh’s interim minister for local government and housing town planning, concerned over alleged irregularities in housing schemes and illegal constructions, has imposed a ban on all kinds of layout, subdivision amalgamation and building plans for an indefinite period.

Officials said the Local Government Housing Town and Planning Department, acting upon the instructions of the caretaker minister, has directed the DGs of the Sindh Building Contral Authority, Malir Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority, Lyari Development Authority, Hyderabad Development Authority, Sehwan development Authority and others to strictly implement the orders.

The orders issued in this regard read, “It was directed to refer to the subject noted above and to inform that, the competent authority (i.e. caretaker minister Local government and Housing Town Planning Department) is pleased to impose complete ban forthwith with immediate effect till further orders on the approval of all kinds of sub divisions, amalgamation, layout plans of plots and building plans of (multistorey buildings and high rise buildings) of residential, residential cum commercial, commercial land use plots except residential houses and NOCs for sale of Housing Schemes and Apartments and to stop illegal constructions and illegal Housing Schemes and additional floors henceforth in the province of Sindh. It is, therefore, requested to ensure the strict compliance without fail.”

Earlier, the government of Sindh in the month of July 2023, concerned over complaints of citizens regarding irregularities in the issuing of lease and sub-lease, had ordered the Registration Wing, Sindh Board of Revenue, to stop such practices in respect of cooperative societies.

Officials said that the government was receiving complaint from various circles, especially from the citizens of Karachi, that there were irregularities in the issuance of lease, sub-lease and other documents, upon which the government has directed the Cooperative Department’s Registration and Stamps Wing, Sindh Board of Revenue, to stop the registration of such constructions and also issued a brief order.

The order reads, “It has been learnt that the various Managing Committees and Administrators of cooperative societies appointed by this department approached to the Sub-Registrar, Revenue department (concerned), LDA, MDA and KDA without fulfilment of codal formalities and taking permission of department i.e. Secretary Cooperative Department and Registrar Cooperative Societies Sindh for executing of NOCs lease, sub-lease in respect of their society's plots and also getting layout plans and revised layout plans and building plan of plots of their respective societies in violation of provisions of Sindh Cooperative Societies Act and Rules, 2020.

“Resultantly, the department and aggrieved members of the cooperative societies are facing litigations in the court of law.”

The secretary of the Cooperative Department, Government of Sindh, has taken serious notice and passed an order to stop all types of executions for lease and sub-lease, layout plans, revised layout plan and building plans submitted by the managing committees and administrators of cooperative societies, before getting prior approval of the Cooperative Department to safeguard the interest of society and rights of innocent members of societies.

“I am further directed to request you to look into the matter and stop executing all type of registration i.e. lease and sub-lease, layout plan and revised layout plan and building plan etc, submitted by the Managing Committees and Administrators of cooperative societies, till the permission and approval may be sought by the authority, Secretary Cooperative Department, government of Sindh for further necessary action,” said the order.