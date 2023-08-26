KARCHI: As the landing on the moon is being celebrated in India, political point-scoring is also in full swing in the country as the Bharatiya Janata Party credits the success to Modi, who will use it in the upcoming election campaign, while the opposition Congress attributes the success to Nehru and Manmohan Singh.

The Indian space mission was achieved at a very low cost compared to other space missions in the world. The expenditure on the mission came to just three times the price of Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan’s house. Pakistan’s Space Research Agency was established eight years before India’s space research agency, but Pakistan could not focus on it due to economic challenges. The success of Chandrayaan 3 is expected to make India’s space economy worth $13 billion by 2025. The success of Chandrayaan-3 will provide opportunities for economic development in all sectors. Globally, the success of the mission has clear political benefits for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writes the American journal Foreign Policy. India’s goals of becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council and joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group may remain elusive, but it is now part of a very small group of countries that have gone to the moon.

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SPARCO) was founded in 1961, eight years before the establishment of ISRO. One reason for the delay in space exploration is Pakistan’s continued economic challenges, which hinder significant investment in space exploration and exploration. The country is currently facing the worst economic crisis. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission was completed at a cost of 22.23 billion Pakistani rupees (613 crore Indian rupees). According to Indian media, it is one of the cheapest space programmes. Russia’s Luna 25 cost 1600 crore Indian rupees, China’s 1752 crore Indian rupees, while the US Nasa’s Moon mission is 279 trillion Pakistani rupees (93 billion dollars), Chandrayaan-3 cost 613 crore Indian rupees and Chandrayaan-2 mission cost India 978 crore rupees. India completed its mission with three times the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s house. The cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s house is two hundred crore Indian rupees.

Political rhetoric has started in India on Chandrayaan’s success as the Bharatiya Janata Party gives credit to Modi. The BJP spokesperson said ISRO has sent 89 missions into space since 1969, of which 47 were sent in the last nine years under the Modi government, while the Congress credits its success to Nehru, who started this journey in 1962. The success of Chandrayaan 3 could be a turning point in India’s economic development, technological capabilities, and ongoing space exploration. The global space economy is expected to reach US$ 546 billion in 2023. An extraordinary increase of 91% has been seen during the last decade it. Exploration of the moon for potential resources such as water, minerals, and rare earth elements offers many economic opportunities. Companies involved in extracting, refining and using resources can benefit greatly.

The New York Times writes that “India is on the moon.” The Modi government’s message is clear: if India takes a leadership role, the world will be a better place. Even the world’s most populous nation works to meet the basic needs of its people. That’s the main campaign message for Modi, who is up for re-election to a third term early next year. The lander and rover will use a range of instruments to take thermal, seismic and mineral measurements. The Moon’s polar regions are interesting because there is water frozen beneath the permanently shadowed craters. If such water is found and extracted in sufficient quantities, astronauts could use it for future space exploration.

According to Indian media, after landing on the moon, Chandrayaan’s main objectives are to collect data on the composition and geology of the moon, which will help scientists learn more about the moon’s history and evolution. It will also conduct scientific experiments to study the lunar atmosphere, including its history, geology and resource potential. Through the mission, India will not only gain access to a wealth of knowledge about the lunar surface but also acquire its potential for human habitation in the future.

In the 2023-24 budget, India allocated Rs12,543 crore for the Department ISRO functions. India’s space market could touch $100 billion by 2040. The Indian space industry is currently valued at $8 billion, accounting for 2 percent of the global space economy India became the first country to land a spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon and the fourth country to go to the Moon after the United States, Russia and China. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had announced the Chandrayaan project in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2003.