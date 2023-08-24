India becomes first nation to land spacecraft near Moon’s south pole

A rocket carrying India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off on July 14, 2023. — AFP

BENGALURU, India: India on Wednesday became the first nation to land a craft near the Moon’s south pole, a historic triumph for the world’s most populous nation and its ambitious, cut-price space programme.

The unmanned Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, touched down at 6:04 pm India time (1234 GMT) as mission control technicians cheered wildly and embraced their colleagues.

Its landing comes days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region and four years since the previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiled broadly and waved an Indian flag on a live broadcast to announce the mission’s success as a triumph that extended beyond his country’s borders. “On this joyous occasion, I would like to address the people of the world,” said Modi from the sidelines of the BRICS diplomatic summit in South Africa. “India’s successful moon mission is not just India’s alone,” he added. “This success belongs to all of humanity.” The Chandrayaan-3 mission has captivated public attention since launching nearly six weeks ago in front of thousands of cheering spectators.