ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday summoned the Indian charge d’ affaires in Islamabad to register a “strong protest” over the killing of a civilian, 60, in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Geo News reported.
A day earlier, Ghias, a resident of Oli village of Kotli district, was martyred and three women were “traumatised” due to the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops in the Nikial Sector along the LoC. Emphasising the need for maintaining peace and tranquility at the LoC, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021. It was stressed that utmost caution should be exercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws, read a statement issued by the FO.
The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident and respect the Ceasefire Understanding.
Reacting to the incident, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said, “This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing ceasefire understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.”
The military’s media wing also warned India that “any misadventure” against Pakistan “will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing”.
