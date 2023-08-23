Zaka’s ‘political appointment’ referred to PM office

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has referred Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf’s appointment case to the highest authority.

The matter was referred to the caretaker Prime Minister Office under the clause (G) of the Election Commission of Pakistan notification that says, “to ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of the institutions appointed on political basis and to send all such cases to the Commission for approval and termination or otherwise.”

When 'The News' approached a reliable source in the Ministry privy to the latest development, he confirmed that there were many complaints against both sets of the PCB Management Committees that the Ministry has approved and notified during the last eight months’ time.

“We have appointed two sets of the PCB Management Committees under the PM Office instructions during the last eight months. Both have failed to perform the basic purpose and that was to conduct PCB’s chairman elections in a free and fair manner.

The High Court decision is very much there which asked for early PCB elections. However, there has been no progress. We have moved to the highest authority with a reason. Also there are clear clauses about political appointees which will have to be followed,” the Ministry official said.

He maintained that the Ministry was in touch with the highest authority on the matter. “We have multiple options as to how and when to move forward and are currently seeking the guideline from the highest authority.

Our only concern is to ensure free and fair PCB elections in accordance with the given constitution. There has been a stalemate and we don’t want the continuation of such a situation for a longer period of time. There has to be an end to such a scenario,” the official said. When a PCB media official was approached for the Board's official reaction, he said officially “no reaction”.