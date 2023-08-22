 
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Pakistan women to feature in six-nation event in Saudi Arabia

By Our Correspondent
August 22, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team will feature in a six-nation football event at King Fahad Sports City in Taif, Saudi Arabia, from September 18-30.

Besides Pakistan and hosts Saudi Arabia, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia and Bhutan are to feature in the event. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Monday said that the camp for the event will be held soon.