Pakistan women to feature in six-nation event in Saudi Arabia

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team will feature in a six-nation football event at King Fahad Sports City in Taif, Saudi Arabia, from September 18-30.
Besides Pakistan and hosts Saudi Arabia, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia and Bhutan are to feature in the event. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Monday said that the camp for the event will be held soon.
MADRID: Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation on Monday apologised for kissing star player...
BUDAPEST: Noah Lyles says he hopes his victory in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships will be the "start of...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s boxing coach Arshad Hussain has said that this time the national fighters are being trained...
ISLAMABAD: Former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has pointed out some glaring faults in run-up and delivery strides of...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Monday went 3-1 down to former four-time champions South Korea in their Group F showdown of the...
NEW DELHI: Indian seniors K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned from their injuries to make the Asia Cup squad on...