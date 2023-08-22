FO confirms Pakistan’s HC met Nawaz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs building can be seen. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday confirmed that a meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal had taken place last week, just before the arrival of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London.

Eyebrows were raised when directives were given from Islamabad to its high commissioner in London to meet Nawaz Sharif as soon as the caretaker government of Anwaar ul Kakar took over.

A video has been released from London showing High Commissioner Faisal leaving the office of Hassan Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, at his Central London office. “Yes, the meeting took place. Mr Nawaz Sharif has been our prime minister three times, and we give all formers prime ministers such courtesy,” a source told The News.

Foreign Office sources say that it was a courtesy call on the former prime minister, which was a routine matter. Another government source commented that the issue was complicated because technically and legally Nawaz Sharif has been convicted and is absconding in the eyes of the law.

“It is normal for Pakistan’s diplomats to meet high-profile Pakistanis, and Nawaz Sharif is certainly amongst them,” said another official. The meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Dr Faisal took place before statements from the PMLN that the former prime minister was due back in Pakistan in mid-September.

Earlier, the ambassador of the European Union, Dr Rinna Kionka, called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. The interim foreign minister has previously been posted in Brussels and as ambassador he was instrumental in initiating and securing GSP Plus concessions for Pakistan.

The GSP Plus scheme for Pakistan is expiring in December 2023, and it is understood that this issue was raised in the meeting.

“The two sides discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union and other issues of mutual interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations with emphasis on improving trade ties. Regional and International issues were also raised in the meeting,” said the Foreign Office.