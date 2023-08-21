The UAE’s flag flies outside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates has commended the efforts and diligence of the Pakistani government and the measures it implemented in the Jarawanal tragedy.



In a statement, the USE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) strongly condemned the burning of a number of churches and dozens of homes by extremists in Pakistan, and denounced the coinciding violence that has taken place.

The MoFA commended the efforts and diligence of the Pakistani government and the measures it implemented in confronting these criminal acts.

The ministry affirmed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human and moral values and principles, stressing that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace among peoples.

Furthermore, the ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarization at a time when the international community needs to work together to reaffirm a commitment to upholding the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which should be promoted and implemented to achieve stability and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs stated the government of Pakistan will not rest until those responsible for the vile acts in Jaranwala were apprehended and brought to justice.

Responding to media queries on Sunday about the remarks by some governments on August 16 violence in Jaranwala, minstry’s spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We reiterate what we have said earlier. The Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident that has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan. The incident has been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s leadership and the entire Pakistani society. Such intolerant and violent acts are unacceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.”

She said, “The wheels of justice have been set in motion. The incident has also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan,” she added.