PIFD entrance test held

LAHORE:An entrance test for admissions in undergraduate programmes of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) was held on Sunday.

A PIFD spokesperson said that the undergraduate entrance test was conducted in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad. The test is a mandatory requirement for admission in undergraduate programmes. The written test has a weightage of fifty percent in the PIFD admission process. It is pertinent to mention here that PIFD is offering undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Ceramic and Glass Design, Gems and Jewellery Design and Textile Design disciplines.