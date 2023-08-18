Judge in maid case made OSD

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice has made Officer on Special Duty Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, husband of the woman accused in a maid torture case. The chief justice has made Hafeez an OSD in Rawalpindi with a direction to take charge before August 19. A notification has been issued in this regard as well.
