Friday August 18, 2023
National

Judge in maid case made OSD

By Our Correspondent
August 18, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice has made Officer on Special Duty Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, husband of the woman accused in a maid torture case. The chief justice has made Hafeez an OSD in Rawalpindi with a direction to take charge before August 19. A notification has been issued in this regard as well.