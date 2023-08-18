MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil passes away

KARACHI: Kanwar Naveed Jamil, a prominent leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) who served as a member of the Sindh and National assemblies as well as the mayor of Hyderabad, passed away on Thursday after succumbing to prolonged battle against brain haemorrhage-induced illness. During the 2002 Pakistani general elections, Jamil was elected to the Sindh Assembly from a Karachi constituency on the MQM’s ticket.