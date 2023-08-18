Sutlej water level continuously rising: PDMA

LAHORE: According to a spokesperson from the PDMA, the water level in the Sutlej River is continuously rising. There is a low-level flood at Ganda Singh in the Sutlej River and 69,220 cusecs of water is passing through Ganda Singh. In the next 24 hours, a medium to high-level flood is expected at Ganda Singh.

India is likely to release more water until August 20. Okara, Kasur, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vihari, Lodhran, Multan, and Bahawalpur districts are located on the Sutlej River.

DG PDMA Imran Qureshi issued instructions to the respective district administrations to complete all the necessary arrangements. DGPDMA further stated that the control room is monitoring the flow of water in rivers and barrages 24 hours a day. All departments are fully prepared to deal with any emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner shall continuously revise the Flood Fighting Plan as needed. Timely measures should be taken to protect human lives. All departments, divisional, and district administrations should maintain close contact with each other.

DG PDMA stated that adequate funds have been allocated to all Deputy Commissioners to address emergencies. According to the Deputy Commissioners’ demand, the arrangements for providing additional equipment are also complete. Moreover, 24-hour monitoring is taking place in central and district control rooms.