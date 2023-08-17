Female drug smuggler held; huge cache of drugs recovered

Islamabad:The Tarnol police have arrested a woman drug smuggler involved in supplying drugs in Islamabad and recovered 8,250 grams of opium from her possession, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Police officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, a Tarnol Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a lady drug smuggler involved in supplying drugs in Islamabad. Police team also recovered 8,250 grams of opium from her possession.

The accused was identified as Mah Jabeen. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The Capital Police Officer (CPO/ DIG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against

the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”.