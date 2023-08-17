‘90pc decline in poppy production in Afghanistan’

Islamabad:Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Charge d’Affaires, Afghani­stan, has claimed a substantial 90% reduction in poppy production and work on drug addicts rehabilitation which included a vocational programme for drug addiction recovery.

Sardar Shakeeb was addressing a webinar on “Interim Afghan government in power - two years on” organised here by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS). Amina Khan moderated the webinar. The Afghan envoy said that the economic achievements include combating food insecurity and poverty, reducing inflation from 18% to 9%, and strengthening the Afghan currency against the US dollar.

He said that security measures also included a dedicated ports committee and women's involvement in commerce. Diplomatically, he mentioned that there was active engagement and high-level meetings between the current dispensation and representatives of various countries and international organisations. Nargis Nehan, former Afghan Minister of Mining and Petroleum, stressed the importance of an inclusive government, women's rights, and safeguarding minority rights for effective national functioning. She highlighted fundamental pre-transition institutions and urged stability through a Taliban-consensus framework, emphasising women's education.

Former ambassador Ayaz Wazir acknowledged the present peace in Afghanistan but expressed concern over human rights violations and women's education. He proposed that a framework be established to effectively address the matter of co-education based on religious principles. He also urged trust-building between Afghanistan and Pakistan and suggested Chinese facilitation in bridging the trust gap. He also said that Pakistan's priorities in Afghanistan require making decisions that serve its own interests, rather than conforming to the models or desires of other countries.

Dr Malick Ceesay, Head of Office, local UNAMA Liaison Office, pointed out Afghanistan's evolving landscape with the Taliban's security efforts, curbing regional warlord influence and fostering local security. He also acknowledged China's growing influence through diplomatic and economic collaborations. He emphasised challenges in recognition due to Taliban-imposed restrictions on girls' education and women's employment and said that a proactive response to ISKP's presence was required.

Omar Samad, Non-resident Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council, observed that this juncture is crucial in Afghanistan's history, highlighting the impact on Afghan lives. He said that shared narratives involving all segments of society are essential, encompassing security, stability, counterterrorism, women's education and economic growth. He emphasized on-ground engagement and the significance of women's education, employment, and inclusivity. Adam Weinstein from Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft said that we need to work towards more sustainable solutions. He said that the Taliban have managed the economy and infrastructure development.

However, on the downside of things, he said that the ban on girls’ education and restrictions on their presence in workplaces further plunged Afghan women into isolation. He said that diplomacy with the Taliban is the only way forward and concluded by saying that the Taliban must not miss this opportunity as over time, the international community will put Afghanistan on the backburner. Sohail Mahmood, Director-General of ISS, and Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson, BoG, ISS, also spoke on the occasion.