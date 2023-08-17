PHC orders release of Murad Saeed’s father

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered the release of the father of former federal minister from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Murad Saeed, on bail.
Saeed Khan, father of the PTI leader, had moved the court against his arrest on August 5 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).
The court directed his release on bail asking him to submit Rs 200,000 sureties with the deputy commissioner concerned. The court directed that no one should be arrested without first establishing proper evidence of his involvement in creating the law and order situation. Saeed was arrested by the police under MPO for creating a law and order situation.
