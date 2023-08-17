LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s Justice Jawad Hasan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf on Wednesday suspended the decision of a single bench, which had made prior judicial permission against the detention of 3 MPO mandatory.
The court, while accepting the plea of a deputy commissioner, sought more arguments on the matter.
The government lawyer said that detention without reason is given by the Constitution and the law, which cannot be abolished or suspended.
If this discretionary power of a deputy commissioner is suspended, it has no importance, the counsel added.
The court, after hearing the arguments, suspended the single bench decision of prior permission before the detention.
