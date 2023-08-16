Sukkur journalists demand arrest of Mahar’s killers

SUKKUR: Journalists, lawyers, political activists, social activists and activists of the trade unions staged a sit-in in front of SSP office in Sukkur against the assassination of the senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar.

A massive protest rally started from the Sukkur Press Club demanded the arrest of the killers and facilitators.Treasurer of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Lala Asad Pathan President Sukkur Union of Journalists Imdad Bozdar, Senior journalists from Karachi, Waheed Rajpar, Ihsan Lashari, Senior journalists from Hyderabad, Jai Prakash and Iqbal Mallah said that Jan Muhammad Mehar was the voice of the oppressed people of Sindh being an investigative reporter in Sukkur. They said that the role of the police in the killing of Jan Muhammad Mehar is questionable and demanded that a high-level judicial inquiry into the murder of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mehar should be conducted in which journalists and lawyers should be included for a transparent inquiry to bring out the real facts of the incident and the killers and facilitators.

They said that SSP Sukkur was misguiding journalists by linking the murder of a Jan Muhammad over to an enmity while factually it was a targeted murder. They announced a sit-in in front of the DIG office in Sukkur as well as the IGP office Sindh if within 24 hours the killers were not arrested.