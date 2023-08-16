CTO lauds traffic wardens performance on Independence Day

Rawalpindi:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan on Tuesday appreciated the traffic wardens for performing best duties on Independence Day to maintain traffic flow.

According to CTP spokesman, on violation of one wheeling, 25 FIRs were registered whereas 70 motorcycles were impounded in the relevant police stations.

Moreover, CTP issued 678 challan tickets to underage drivers and for not appropriate number plate. To maintain flow of traffic on the Day, more than 800 traffic police officers and jawans performed their duties. Although, 34 pickets were established and 6 one-wheeling squads were formed to prevent one-wheeling and speeding.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that best traffic arrangements were made to prevent one-wheeling and hooliganism. Due to organized traffic plan, one-wheeling and fatal road accidents were controlled. A special traffic plan was chalked out for the convenience of tourists and uninterrupted flow of traffic in Murree, due to which no traffic congestion was

reported.