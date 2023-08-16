PAC holds musical night Mera Pakistan

Rawalpindi:A musical night Mera Pakistan was organised in Punjab Arts Council (PAC) to celebrate Independence Day.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the ceremony, Waqar Ahmad said that the folk songs of Punjab have their unique place in the culture of the whole country, in which the traditions, simplicity, and sincere love of the people of Punjab are evident. The artists of Punjab have preserved their folk songs, tunes, and unique tone in a rich way and today's young generation is also benefiting from this. Punjab Arts Council is also playing a significant role in promoting the culture of other provinces and federal units. Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman said that the identity of any nation is its civilization and culture and those nations prosper which are connected to their culture.

Punjab Arts Council is providing a platform to the youth in the fields of drama, music, fine arts, and literature and this program also highlights the beauty of folk culture. On the musical night, Sonia Azeem, Dr. Mubashir Hafeez, Rizwana Khan, Ishaq Malik Ghori, Samina Khalid, and Rameez Ishaque created the magic of their voices and received a standing ovation from the audience. The singers presented beautiful songs from all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. During the musical night, the hall of the arts council was packed with music lovers.