Flag hoisting ceremonies at AIOU, QAU and RWU

Islamabad:The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday resonated with patriotic fervour as it commemorated the 76th anniversary of Independence Day.

The campus came alive with spirited festivities, reflecting the nation’s unity and pride. The celebrations kicked off with a display of honour and respect as the university’s security guards extended a ceremonial guard of honour to AIOU''s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

With pride and solemnity, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood hoisted the national flag, symbolising the enduring spirit of Pakistan. Amidst the air of unity, a collective prayer was offered, invoking blessings for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

Decked in vibrant shades of green and white, exuberant children expressed their profound love for the nation through heart-warming performances of national songs, eloquent speeches, and a captivating tableau aptly titled ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (Long Live Pakistan). Distinguished guests graced the occasion, underscoring the international significance of the day. Among those in attendance were Aleksandr Mikhailov, Anastasiia Tenikhina, and Rasim Akhatov from Russia.

The Turkish delegation was represented by Dr. Halil Tokar, Director of Yunus Emre Institute, Balqees, Consul of the Turkiye Embassy, and Education Attaché, Mehmet Toyran. In a harmonious blend of cultures, Turkish artists infused the air with melodies of love and unity through their musical renditions. Addressing the gathering, AIOU VC Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, emphasized the pivotal role of the youth in shaping the nation’s destiny.

He underscored the importance of education and skill development for a prosperous future. Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood also highlighted the significance of paying homage to the nation’s forefathers, particularly Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, whose visionary leadership paved the way for Pakistan’s creation.

As the sun began to set on this memorable day, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, and esteemed personalities including Dr. Samina Aman, Dr. Zahid Majeed, Dr. Halil Tokar, Aleksandr Mikhailov, and Anastasiia Tenikhina took the stage to share their insights and extend their warm wishes to the AIOU community.

Meanwhile, The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Monday commemorated the 76th Independence Day with a solemn national flag hoisting ceremony. The event, held at the university grounds, saw the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Muhammad Idrees gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Amidst patriotic fervour, Dr Idrees proudly raised the national flag, symbolizing unity and freedom. Addressing the gathered audience, he emphasized the crucial role that every individual played in driving the nation towards progress and underscored the collective responsibility to shape the destiny of the country.

Highlighting the significance of youth and students, he urged them to embrace their role as the driving force behind the nation’s developmental ambitions on the global platform. Before the flag-hoisting ceremony, the Director of Student Affairs Prof. Dr Javed Iqbal Saggu extended heartfelt congratulations to all participants on this momentous occasion. The ceremony was marked by a strong spirit of unity and pride, showcasing the unwavering commitment of the QAU community to the country’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) to commemorate Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal unfurled the National Flag on the campus, followed by the national anthem and prayers for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan, saplings were also distributed among faculty members for plantation, says a press release.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal emphasized the pivotal role of education in driving progress. She highlighted the significance of knowledge and innovation in shaping a better future for the nation. “Just as education fueled the spark of awareness and unity in 1947, today’s challenges underscore the imperative of investing in education. It is essential for educational institutions to nurture individuals who can lead, think critically, and drive change, ultimately shaping a prosperous future for our nation,” she added.

The ceremony also featured the singing of national songs in honour of freedom’s martyrs, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the day. The campus was adorned with vibrant illuminations, symbolizing the affection and patriotism towards the country. A large number of Faculty members, students and staff members were present to mark the day.