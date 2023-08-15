AJK PM says India’s treatment of minorities vindicates two-nation theory

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that India’s treatment of religious minorities vindicates that the two-nation theory and Muslims' demand for a separate homeland was absolutely right and justified.

He expressed these views while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony held on Monday to mark the 76th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK premier said that the Muslims of the subcontinent fought a historic struggle for a separate homeland under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Lauding the relentless struggle and sacrifices rendered by the leaders and martyrs of the Pakistan movement, the PM said, "Pakistan is the only country in the world that was established on an ideological basis.” He said that Pakistan's existence was still an eyesore for India as it served as a stumbling block in the way of India's expansionist ambitions.

"My view is the same as that of Syed Ali Geelani," the PM said, adding, "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours. Referring to the undying love between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, the PM said that it was not just a one-sided affair but the sense of belonging existed on both sides. Pakistan and its people have always considered Kashmiris as their jugular vein, felt their pain and sufferings and raised their voice against the injustices meted out to their brethren in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Terming a strong and stable Pakistan as a guarantor for the freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir, he said, "Kashmir issue can be solved only if Pakistan is strong."

The PM AJK said India's 5th August 2019 action cannot deter Kashmiris from pursing their goal of freedom from the Indian occupation.

Appreciating the Pakistan army chief's recent statement on Kashmir, he said that the statement has boosted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC.