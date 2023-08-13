Mega sports event starting from tomorrow

DIR: The 10-day mega sports event titled Dir Premier League (DPL) is starting from tomorrow (Monday) at the Dir Sports Complex here.

The district administration and district sports officials, Upper Dir, are jointly holding the event in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

A total of 15 franchises will vie in the twenty20 cricket and football matches.

Talking to reporters, District Sports Officer Sadiqullah Khan said that all arrangements had been completed for the mega event.

He said they were taking steps to arrange sports activities for the local youth. He said that they were also working to develop and improve the infrastructure at the Dir Sports Complex besides installing the floodlights.

He said green belts had been developed to give a new look to the spots complex, which had been solarized to save electricity. The official said that all the facilities were being upgraded at the stadium to facilitate the players and the spectators.

Sadiqullah added that new electric water-coolers had been installed at the sports complex, where a gym had already been established.