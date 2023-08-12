Sadiq Sanjrani among Raja Riaz’s names for interim PM, says Ahsan Iqbal. The News/File

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal has confirmed that outgoing National Assembly opposition leader Raja Riaz has included the name of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in his panel of names for the caretaker prime minister’s position.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ on Friday, he said he had a routine meeting with Sanjrani, but his (Sanjrani’s) name did not come up for discussion for the caretaker prime minister’s slot in the meeting.

The confirmation from the PML-N leader came after sources said the name of the Senate chairman for interim premiership was also under consideration, and the opposition leader had proposed Sanjrani’s name after the two met the other day.

Iqbal said the interim prime minister’s matter was purely between the PM and the opposition leader. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had consulted with allies on proposed names for the interim chief executive of the country, he said and hoped the decision would be made with consensus.