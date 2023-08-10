Inmate’s death at Kot Lakhpat Jail: Assistant superintendent, chief head warder found guilty

LAHORE: The Punjab Prisons Department has recommended action against the assistant superintendent and chief head warder responsible for the suicide of an inmate at the Kot Lakhpat Jail on July 23, 2006.

According to DIG Jails Lahore, Kot Lakhpat Jail inmate Mudassar, son of Talib Hussain, committed suicide by hanging himself from the iron bars of the death cell. The DIG Jail Khana Lahore recommended to the IG Jails and Punjab Home Department that Assistant Superintendent (Day Officer) Muhammad Malik and Chief Head Warder Muhammad Rafiq had been found guilty of negligence and carelessness in the performance of duty. The police force and the officer were suspended for 90 days on 23rd. The DIG Prisons has said that action was taken under the Punjab Employees, Performance, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006.