PFF NC writes to PSB, SBP for World Cup qualifier venue

LAHORE: In order to finalise a venue for the home leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Wednesday wrote letters to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Sports Board Punjab (SBP), requesting them to give their venues for the vital showdown which will be held on October 17.

The away leg will be conducted in Cambodia on October 12. In the letters, the NC said that this game would mark the revival of international football in Pakistan. This will motivate the next generation players and fans when they see their national stars showcasing their skills on home soil against Cambodia, it added.

“In the light of the importance of the event and the positive impact it will have on our sports culture we request your support in securing Jinnah Stadium Islamabad for this historic match on October 17, 2023, which will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the event and the continued growth of football in Pakistan,” a letter which NC wrote to the PSB said.

“We would like to emphasise the intense purpose of confirming the provision of the stadium before August 18 as required by FIFA and as such your prompt attention to this matter is essential not only to ensure our compliance with FIFA stipulations but for conducting the event successfully in Pakistan,” the letter said. NC has also sent with the letters to the concerned boards the AFC venues regulations.

The authorities of both the boards on Tuesday told this correspondent that they were ready to give their venues for the clash between Pakistan and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, sources told 'The News' that NC intended to send its inspection team to witness both the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, and Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, as soon as the responses of both boards were received.

It has been learnt that NC has delivered the letter to the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) by hand while it has posted the letter to the PSB whose headquarters is in Islamabad.