Crackdown on human traffickers, two arrested

Islamabad: The Anti-Hum­an Smuggling Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has hunted down two people involved in human trafficking, spokesman of FIA Headquarters said.

An FIA team led by investigating officer Muhammad Wasim, conducted raid upon receiving information and arrested accused Muhammad Amir from Islamabad and Amir Masih from Narowal. Accused Muhammad Aamir received Rs20 lac from the victim to send abroad to Thailand. Later, the accused trafficked the victim to Thailand for $5,000. After the arrest of Muhammad Aamir, operations are underway to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

In the second operation, the accused Amir Masih was arrested from Narowal. The accused was involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking. Accused Amir Masih received Rs8 lac from the victim for employment abroad. FIA has registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.