Action replay

Irrespective of the vindictiveness shown by PTI Chairperson Imran Khan during his tenure as prime minister – making fun of the suffering of his political opponents – civility demands that he be given a better class in prison. This cycle of humiliating and belittling politicians who have held the highest elected constitutional public office must end.

Pakistan was created by competent and honest politicians, and yet many of them were banned from politics by Ayub Khan under the EBDO in 1958, marking the start of political engineering. The country suffered 1971 because we wavered from Jinnah’s vision where the constitution was the supreme law and all state institutions were to work within their confined roles. Sanity must prevail and this cycle of vengeance be replaced by constitutional rule.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore